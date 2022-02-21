Telford Tigers end their losing streak with win over Raiders

Telford Tigers

The home side opened up a two-goal lead through Erik Piatak and Tommy Huggett.

Ricky Plant scored for Telford and then a superb goal from Bayley Harewood levelled the scores for the hosts.

An equally impressive shot from Vladimir Luka put Tigers ahead again at the end of the second period.

Jonathan Weaver and Jason Silverthorn added third period goals to give Tigers a thee goal lead.

A late JJ Pitchley goal for Raiders gave them a consolation but Tigers defended their lead well and saw out the game. Tigers travel to Milton Keynes to face MK Lightning on Saturday before the return fixture on Sunday evening.