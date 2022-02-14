Telford Tigers boss pleased with a point

The NIHL National Division leaders were edged out 2-1 in overtime but head coach Tom Watkins declared himself satisfied with their reward.

“I’m pleased with a point, for long periods of the game it didn’t feel like we going to get anything at all, so we’re happy for a valuable point,” he said.

“Brad Day kept us in the game and must have saved six or seven quality chances on the penalty kill in the third period.

“He was outstanding as was Alex Mettam in goal for Bison.

“I thought Scott (McKenzie) had won it in overtime when he hit the post from a tip, only for Bison to go to the other end and wrap it up on the same shift. That’s the way hockey goes sometimes.”

Tigers had the better of the opening exchanges with Scott McKenzie twice hitting the frame of the goal.

With the game finely balanced at the halfway stage, Basingstoke took the lead when Ashley Tait was on hand to score after Day had made a save from Alex Roberts

Tigers finally got the goal they deserved with just under 10 minutes left when McKenzie rifled the puck past Mettam.

With no further scoring, Tigers secured a point and the game went to overtime where McKenzie hit the post again, with Bison immediately racing down the ice to score through Liam Morris.