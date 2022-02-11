Telford Tigers book another shot at silverware

Telford Tigers

Tigers overturned a two-goal first leg deficit to beat Milton Keynes Lightning and secure their place in the final of the National Cup.

Austin Mitchell-King scored twice and Bayley Harewood, Jason Silverthorn, Andy McKinney and Jonathan Weaver once each as Tigers won 6-2 on the night and 10-8 on aggregate.

“What a great night for Tigers hockey,” said Watkins. “To come from two goals behind to totally dominate the game in every department against one of our closest rivals was very impressive.

“We’ve earned the right to defend our trophy, that’s some achievement by this team, by these players and back-to-back finals is an outstanding achievement.

“We identified key areas where we felt we could have success, change the momentum of this tie and we executed that to a very high standard.

“Every player was on their game, fully committed and fully focused as were the fans. We got going early and ignited the crowd who were behind us all night helping us to shut Milton Keynes down.”

With Tigers chasing the game a good start was imperative and they scored within two minutes of the opening face off. A Fin Howells shot from distance was tipped past Lightning net minder Matt Smital by Mitchell-King.

Tigers dominated much of the first period and, midway through, drew level on aggregate. Jason Silverthorn’s shot rebounded off Smital’s pads with Harewood following up to net from a tight angle.

It was 3-0 shortly after when Mitchell-King beat a defender, then skated towards Smital at an angle and shot through him into the net.

Tigers bagged their fourth in the opening minute of the second period thanks to a cool finish from Silverthorn.

The hosts continued to dominate and they were soon celebrating goal number five courtesy of McKinney, whose shot went through Smital’s legs.

Telford added a sixth early in the third period when Weaver’s slap shot flew into the net.