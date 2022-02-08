Tom Watkins thrilled as Telford Tigers increase their lead at top

Telford Tigers

The Tigers now head the NIHL National League by two clear wins from Swindon Wildcats – and hold a game in hand.

They did it with a superb 3-0 win at the Sheffield Steeldogs on Sunday night, with Watkins delighted by the result and the performance.

He said: “It was a good win and a good performance – everyone played hard and I’m pleased for the boys to have our second shutout of the season, a good job by the whole team.

“There were two standouts – Brad Day is playing very well and giving us the opportunity to win games every night and Jonathan Weaver was excellent.

“He always shows so much composure and poise on the puck but he’s also very competitive in defensive situations and really sets the standard for others to follow.

“I’m delighted to end the weekend with four points from four.”

Tigers – who host milton Keynes Lightning in the second leg of the National Cup semi-final tomorrow night – had beaten Raiders 6-2 on Saturday night and carried that form to Sheffield.

Telford were still without Sam Watkins, Jack Watkins, Thomas McKinnon and Ross Connolly for the game.

The game started in physical fashion and was filled with some puzzling officiating by the referees, who ejected Brodie Jesson from the game for a push in the back.

Tigers killed two penalties before finally getting some time on the offense, going close when Vladimir Luka deflected a pass from Scott McKenzie wide of the goal.

And 16 seconds into a power play of their own, Telford broke the deadlock when Jonathan Weaver hit a slap shot into the top right-hand corner of Dimitri Zimozdra’s goal.

The second period was punctuated with more puzzling penalties awarded that no-one could understand. Tigers were the beneficiary of such a call to add a second goal during a five-on-three power play as Weaver passed to McKenzie, who skated in on goal and shot the puck over Zimozdra’s glove and into the roof of the net.

The Tigers played sensible possession hockey in the third period, running the clock down.

With 90 seconds left Sheffield pulled Zimozdra from the goal.