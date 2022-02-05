Table-topping Telford Tigers have work to do in the cup

Telford Tigers

Telford let a 4-2 lead slip to crash to a 6-4 reverse at Milton Keynes Lightning on Thursday night, giving them an uphill battle in the second leg of their NIHL National Cup semi-final on Wednesday.

But first the Tigers must protect their position at the top of the NIHL National League when they host Raiders tonight (7pm) and then travel to Sheffield Steeldogs tomorrow (4.30pm).

Reflecting on Thursday’s cup defeat, head coach Tom Watkins said: “We gave up a two-goal lead and they scored four goals and we got one in the third period – I think that says everything about our performance!

“We played four lines for the most part but still managed to get outworked by their three lines who played with way more energy, desire and hunger, fully deserving to be where they are in the tie.

“It will be interesting to watch the video back.”

Tigers travelled to Milton Keynes without Jack Watkins, Sam Watkins and Thomas McKinnon for the game but welcomed back Ricky Plant and Corey Goodison from injury. Tigers also added the in-form Lucas Price from the Tigers 2 team and back-up netminder Ryan Lewis.

Lightning opened the scoring after a defensive mix-up allowed Hallden Barnes-Garner to pass to Adam Laishram for a tap-in past Brad Day.

Telford hit back four minutes later with great work by Vladimir Luka to intercept a pass on the Tigers’ blue line and break away on the Milton Keynes’ goal before scoring at the second attempt.

Tigers’ recent issues giving away penalties reared its ugly head again, but the penalty kill worked well on each occasion and they even managed a short-handed goal when Jason Silverthorn beat MK netminder Matt Smital to the puck and calmly slotted into the empty net.

Tigers scored on the power play early in the second period when Ricky Plant found Luka, whose powerful sent the puck flying into the net and shattered his own stick into pieces.

The visitors controlled much of the rest of the period and were left kicking themselves after conceding a goal in the final minute to allow Milton Keynes back into the game.

Telford regained their composure to score a fourth goal in the opening minute of the third period – Bayley Harewood sent a perfect pass from behind the goal to Silverthorn, who drew Smital from the goal and slid the puck low past him into the net.

Brad Day made a couple of brilliant saves to keep the two-goal lead intact, but Milton Keynes turned the match on its head with three goals in five minutes as Telford lost control of the game and the tie.