Telford Tigers 2 bounce back with double figures

Fists fly between the Telford Tigers 2’s Connor Keyes and Sutton Sting’s Cameron Ackers Picture: Steve Brodie

Oli Hunt and Lucas Price both scored hat-tricks for the Tigers – and they were joined on the scoresheet by Filip Supa, Deakan Fielder, Ben Washburn and Dan Mitchell.

After the game, assistant coach Dougie Wildman said: “We’re really happy with the result against Sutton, after our last two contests against them have resulting in us coming out as the losing side.

“We knew we had to step up for this game and perform like we know we can, we needed to bounce back and put the cup final mistakes behind us.

“Sutton are a tricky team to play against and their league position proves that with them in the top three. Overall, we are very pleased with the dominant performance of the team as a whole and we look to build on that going forward into the second half of the season.”

Tigers set the pace of the game from the moment the puck dropped, with James Callagher setting up Supa for the opener and Fielder netting number two soon after.

Telford were not in complete control, but Washburn added a third after a keeper fumble and that seemed to settle the hosts down finally as they started to take the visitors apart, adding goals before the end of the second period through Mitchell and Hunt (two).