Telford Tigers 2 see cup hopes blasted by Hull Jets

Tigers players celebrate

The Tigers carried the advantage from the first leg into the return at Telford Ice Rink, but instead the Hull Jets fought back to triumph 5-2

Assistant coach Dougie Wildman said: “We were unfortunate at the weekend and we were beaten by a good side. We had prepared as best we could and not much had changed from the weekend prior where we had won the first leg.

“Losing a cup final is always a bitter pill to swallow but more so when it’s by one goal and we had a comfortable two-goal lead going into the game. I know we are better than Saturday’s performance, so we will be back working hard at practice this week. Congratulations to Hull who were worthy winners.”

After the Jets wiped out Telford’s two-goal advantage, Lucas Price intercepted a pass and broke through the Hull defence to slot the puck into the bottom corner and put his side back in front.