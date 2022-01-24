Telford Tigers triumph in Sunday goal-fest

New signing Bayley Harewood celebrates

In the first clash of the weekend double-header, Tigers had Danny Rose, Jason Silverthorn, Bayley Harewood and Thomas McKinnon get on the scoresheet.

Tom Watkins’ lot, after back-to-back defeats the previous weekend, made a poor start.

Thomas McKinnon was awarded a very harsh interference penalty and initially, Tigers defended well.

But with a few seconds of the power play left, Edgars Bebris poked through Brad Day’s legs to open the scoring.

Swindon then doubled their lead midway through the first period as Oli Endicott found the net at the third attempt after saves from Day.

Tigers kicked things up a gear in the second period and in the third, the breakthrough finally arrived.

Unlikely scorer Rose smashed a shot from the Swindon blue line which beat Renny Marr.

They then equalised within 40 seconds as Silverthorn tapped home after top work from Ricky Plant.

With Swindon reeling, Tigers took full advantage and grabbed a third. Harewood hit a superb wrist shot into the top corner for a debut goal.

McKinnon then sealed a great victory in the closing stages.

Head coach Watkins said: “It was a very close game, two good teams with a lot to play for. We didn’t get a good start, we were very scrappy and had poor execution and didn’t do the basics well. However, at 2-0 down we didn’t panic.