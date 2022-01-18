Tom Watkins won’t dwell on a poor weekend for Telford Tigers

Brodie Jesson scores

The Tigers lost top spot on Saturday night with defeat to Basingstoke – and then followed that up with a dismal 6-2 home defeat against Peterborough Phantoms on Sunday.

But Watkins said: “This is a very competitive league and if you don’t play it to a certain level, you won’t have any success. I don’t want to dwell on a loss as the players have given us everything so far this season and compete hard every night.

“We had some mental errors and missed chances in the game. We move on and hope to have three forwards back next weekend.”

Tigers were still without long-term absentees Ricky Plant and Jack Watkins, along with Corey Goodison and Jason Silverthorn. New signing Bayley Haywood was also unable to play.

Peterborough took the lead in the ninth minute with a long range shot from Will Weldon, but Tigers fought back and equalised soon after with Ross Connolly sending a shot from the blue line past Jordan Marr in the Peterborough goal. Tigers then took the lead in the final minute of the opening period as Joe Aston won the puck back and fed Brodie Jesson, who fired past Marr.