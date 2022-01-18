Telford Tigers 2 are feeling up for the cup

Tigers 2 celebrate

The Tigers will take a two-goal lead into the second leg of the final against Hull Jets at Telford Ice Rink on Saturday after a 4-2 triumph at Hull Arena.

Oli Hunt, Karol Jets, Filip Supa and Charlie Webb netted for the Tigers, whose man of the match was Liam Preece.

Assistant head coach Dougie Wildman said: “First leg of the cup final away to Hull with a 4-2 lead is great stuff.

“We knew we wouldn’t have an easy game in their barn, but we started fantastic and soon had a two-goal lead.

“Hull never slowed down their attacks, but we were confident in our ability to shut them down and catch them on the breaks.

“By the second period we had settled and the openings started to come for us.

“We knew that in the third period they would throw the kitchen sink at us, and they did.

“We showed great composure and although we had to kill a few penalties, the lads never gave less than 100 per cent and that’s the performance we asked for. This sets us up for a barn-stormer of a game next weekend to see who lifts the cup.