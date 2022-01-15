Telford Tigers coach 'buzzing' after sealing deal for GB forward Bayley Harwood

Tom Watkins

National League leaders Tigers have brought in Harwood from league rivals Bees, on a two-way contract with Elite League outfit Cardiff Devils.

He will be in the fold as Watkins’ side look to carry on their stellar winning run this weekend – going to Basingstoke Bison today and hosting Peterborough Phantoms tomorrow.

Watkins said on Harwood: “I am delighted to make this addition to the team, it’s not something we planned and came out the blue, but once we knew Bayley was available, we acted quickly to add him to our roster.

“He’ll be in the line-up this weekend and we must thank Bees for processing the transfer quickly.

“As a club, we felt he was too big a talent to turn away from and at just 18, we know he can contribute at this level having watched him closely in our head to heads with Bees and his games for GB.

“He will continue his two-way with the Devils, and we both agree Bayley has a good future ahead of him with the right support.”