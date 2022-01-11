Telford Tigers sting the Bees for a second time to hit top spot

Tom Watkins & Deakan Fielder (main), Vladimir Luka (top right) and Jack Hopkins (bottom right) Pics: Steve Brodie

Having edged past Bees at their Bracknell home on Saturday, the Tigers made home advantage count by winning 8-4 in the return fixture 24 hours later.

The result saw an understrength Telford side return to the top of the NIHL National League – with games in hand on all their title rivals.

The first period was full of end-to-end action.

Bees opened the scoring in the seventh minute with a power play goal after Weaver was called for holding. Dominik Gabaj sent Bayley Harewood in on goal and the Bees’ forward scored with a neat finish.

Tigers had plenty of shots on Adam Goss in the Bees goal but most were blocked or went wide.

Bees then added a second goal. Gabaj again had a hand, sending Adam Rosbottom clear to score.

But with Tigers heading into the final five minutes of the period behind by two goals, there was a remarkable turnaround.

Gabaj for Bees and Joe Aston were already in the penalty box for cross checking, meaning the teams were playing four-on four.

In the next passage of play Bees committed two penalty offences – Harvey Stead and James Galazzi were both called for tripping, giving Tigers consecutive power plays.

And Tigers scored twice in 15 seconds on the subsequent power plays.

Firstly, terrific passing between Vladimir Luka and Scott McKenzie found Jack Hopkins unmarked in front of goal to tap in the shot past Goss. Then, from the restart, Tigers won the puck and Jonathan Weaver controlled the entry to the Bees’ defensive zone and picked out McKenzie, who advanced on goal and shot past Goss to draw the sides level.

Less than 30 seconds after the sides returned to full strength, Tigers were ahead.

With the home team’s next attack, Luka found Hopkins in space and the young Tigers forward shot low past Goss to put Telford 3-2 ahead, with the three goals being scored 38 seconds apart.

The second period was dominated by Tigers and the home crowd were treated to some quality hockey.

Luka deservedly added Tigers’ fourth goal with a shot that he didn’t strike cleanly, but the puck looped up over Goss and into the net.

Luka then added his second of the night and Tigers’ fifth. Hopkins hit the post with a wrist shot and McKenzie recycled the puck around the goal to find Luka, who hammered it past Goss.

Tigers continued to pepper the Bees goal with shots and Nick Oliver hit the post with a slap shot that the Bees’ new netminder Curtis Warburton could only watch as it went past him.

Bees’ reprieve was brief as Tigers added a sixth goal shortly after, Tom Watkins scoring with a wrap around shot that went into the bottom left-hand corner to seal a dominant period.

Bees added a third goal early in the third period with Joshua Smith scoring from close range.

Tigers hit back straight away with Hopkins scoring his third goal of the game. McKenzie sent Hopkins clear on goal and his shot went through Warburton and into the net to complete his hat-trick.

Bees added a fourth, with Smith scoring a power play goal but Tigers would have the final say on the scoresheet.

Luka and Hopkins combined to find the unmarked McKenzie, who buried a wrist shot in off the bar to seal the victory.