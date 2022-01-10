Notification Settings

Telford Tigers roar back to net top spot

By Russell YoullTelford TigersPublished:

Telford Tigers hit the comeback trail as the climbed back into pole position in the NIHL National League.

Luka scores for Telford

Tigers, who beat Slough on Saturday, recovered from going two goals behind to clinch a terrific victory over Bees at Telford Ice Rink last night.

Bees scored through Bayley Harewood and Adam Rosbottom to lead 2-0. But Tigers fired back with three goals in 38 seconds late in the first period. Jack Hopkins (two) and Scott McKenzie the men on target.

The hosts then dominated the rest of the game with three second period strikes from Vladimir Luka (two) and Tom Watkins.

Bees hit back with a Joshua Smith goal but Hopkins then netted his third of the game.

Smith scored a second for Bees before McKenzie hit the final goal of the night to seal an 8-4 triumph.

