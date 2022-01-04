Notification Settings

Telford Tigers planning to stay at top

Telford TigersPublished:

Telford Tigers will not give up top spot in the NIHL National League without a fight, insists assistant coach Karl Creamer.

Karl Creamer - Assistant Coach at Telford Tigers
A resounding 7-2 success away to Peterborough Phantoms on Saturday was followed by a 4-2 home triumph against Raiders on Sunday evening, which saw the Tigers climb above Swindon Wildcats into pole position.

Tigers were hit by availability issues for both matches but that didn’t stop them extending their winning streak to six matches.

“It has been a great four point weekend with a depleted team and key players missing, which takes us to the top of the league,” said assistant coach Karl Creamer.

“It was a solid effort by the team, we work hard to be competitive and are committed every night to play the right way. We have had a good run of back to back wins taking us to the top of the league and we intend staying there.”

