Telford Tigers planning to stay at top

Karl Creamer - Assistant Coach at Telford Tigers

A resounding 7-2 success away to Peterborough Phantoms on Saturday was followed by a 4-2 home triumph against Raiders on Sunday evening, which saw the Tigers climb above Swindon Wildcats into pole position.

Tigers were hit by availability issues for both matches but that didn’t stop them extending their winning streak to six matches.

“It has been a great four point weekend with a depleted team and key players missing, which takes us to the top of the league,” said assistant coach Karl Creamer.