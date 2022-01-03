Telford Tigers go top after win over Raiders

Tigers were again short benched with six key players missing for the game but still had enough to see see off their visitors.
A scrappy first period saw only one goal, with Scott McKenzie netting for Tigers with 10 seconds of the period left.
Jack Hopkins added a second goal midway through the second period, scoring on the rebound from a Vladimir Luka shot.
Raiders bagged a power play goal from Sean Barry early in the third period but Tigers struck back with a third goal through Austin Mitchell-King.
Raiders added a second power play goal from Aaron Connolly to put the pressure back on Tigers but a late Jack Hopkins strikes sealed the win for the hosts.