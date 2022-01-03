Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Telford Tigers go top after win over Raiders

By Nick ElwellTelford TigersPublished:

Hexagon Telford Tigers climbed to the top of the NIHL National Division standings following a 4-2 victory over Raiders at Telford Ice Rink last night.

Telford Tigers
Telford Tigers

Tigers were again short benched with six key players missing for the game but still had enough to see see off their visitors.

A scrappy first period saw only one goal, with Scott McKenzie netting for Tigers with 10 seconds of the period left.

Jack Hopkins added a second goal midway through the second period, scoring on the rebound from a Vladimir Luka shot.

Raiders bagged a power play goal from Sean Barry early in the third period but Tigers struck back with a third goal through Austin Mitchell-King.

Raiders added a second power play goal from Aaron Connolly to put the pressure back on Tigers but a late Jack Hopkins strikes sealed the win for the hosts.

Telford Tigers
Sport
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News