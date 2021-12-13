Notification Settings

Defeated Telford Tigers show some fight

Telford Tigers

Telford Tigers suffered their second defeat of the weekend after going down 3-2 at home to NIHL National League leaders Swindon Wildcats last night.

In a feisty affair, short-benched Tigers team found themselves 3-0 behind after Floyd Taylor had opened the scoring and Swindon added two further goals from Aaron Nell. Tigers lost Andy McKinney with a game misconduct for fighting and, despite the short bench, fought back with goals from Brodie Jesson and Brandon Anderton.

However, they could not get the equaliser despite battling to the final buzzer.

The Tigers return to action away to rock-bottom Bees on Saturday (5.15pm) and play their final match before Christmas at home to Sheffield Steeldogs on Wednesday, December 22 (7.45pm).

