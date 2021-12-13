Defeated Telford Tigers show some fight

Tigers were defeated

In a feisty affair, short-benched Tigers team found themselves 3-0 behind after Floyd Taylor had opened the scoring and Swindon added two further goals from Aaron Nell. Tigers lost Andy McKinney with a game misconduct for fighting and, despite the short bench, fought back with goals from Brodie Jesson and Brandon Anderton.

However, they could not get the equaliser despite battling to the final buzzer.