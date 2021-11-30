Tom Watkins: Vital for Telford Tigers to fight back

Tigers (Photo: Steve Brodie)

Having suffered the second of those at the hands of the Bees 24 hours earlier, the Tigers found themselves 2-0 down on their home ice.

And things got worse when Danny Rose was ejected from the game – but they fought back to win 5-2 and stay fourth in the NIHL National League.

After the game, head coach Tom Watkins said: “We made a slow start in the first period which was frustrating, particularly after Saturday night’s performance and result but we had a very strong second period and flipped the game on its head – it was similar to how the Bees changed the game on Saturday.

“With several guys missing and also losing Danny Rose when we did, we had a very important penalty kill on the five-on-three power play they had.

“We were able to kill that, which was a bit of a catalyst for our comeback.

“We upped the tempo, managed the puck at a higher level and were more efficient in the offensive zone.

“It was an important win for the team after the little skid we’ve been on these last few games.

“Especially as we have another tough weekend ahead with games against Swindon and Milton Keynes.”

The game was fast paced to start and it would be the Bees who opened the scoring, Niklas Ornmarker benefitting from a fortunate bounce.

Tigers looked off the pace and lacklustre and got caught out again with another goal for Bees, Dominik Gabaj tipping the puck over Jordan Lawday and into the roof of the net.

Tigers managed a goal late in the period to get them on the scoresheet when Jack Hopkins sent Jason Silverthorn clear on goal and the Tigers’ captain beat Adam Goss low down with a wrist shot.

Before the period ended Tigers were left a player short for the rest of the game after a controversial referring decision cost them the services of Rose.

Ornmarker hit Rose with a cross check and then held him down, preventing him from rejoining the play.

Rose reacted by dropping the gloves but Ornmarker refused to fight.

After the four officials conferred they gave Rose a game penalty, ejected him from the game and gave Bees a five-minute power play.

Tigers managed to avoid conceding and then immediately equalised.

Hopkins sent Fin Howells clear on goal and the Tigers’ forward hit a fierce shot through Goss into the net.

Scott McKenzie smashed an unstoppable shot past Goss to put Tigers ahead and they added a fourth goal shortly after.

Man-of-the-match Hopkins was again the provider, sending a pass through to Austin Mitchell-King, who shot past the Bees’ netminder.