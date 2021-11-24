Brodie Jesson is back with Telford Tigers

Brodie Jesson (Photo: Steve Brodie)

The 21-year-old forward – who will wear the No.61 shirt – came through the ranks at the Tigers, but spent toe 2019/20 season with Milton Keynes Lightning and Leeds Chiefs and most recently has been icing for Solihull Barons.

On the confirmation of his return, Jesson said: “I’m really excited to be back with the Tigers for the rest of the season after a short while away from the club. I’ve missed playing at home and can’t wait to get going again with the boys.”

Tigers head coach Tom Watkins added: “We’ve been on the lookout for a replacement since Dan Mitchell stepped down and I’m looking forward to welcoming Brodie back to Telford.

“I believe when Brodie chose to move on to MK it was the right decision for him at the time, a decision we respected, sadly things didn’t work out for him, but we stayed in touch, and he was always keen to return. The timing is right now for us as a club, and we believe we are getting a more mature player and person from the one that left.

“We know the rigours of this league you are always carrying injuries and we will be losing three players in December for three games to the GB Under-20s so adding a player is very important for us.