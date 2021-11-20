Tom Watkins: There's more to come from Telford Tigers

Steve Brodie

The Tigers visit Milton Keynes Lightening (7pm start) looking to continue an excellent run which has seen them climb to second in the early season table.

But while results have been impressive, Watkins reckons their performances can improve.

He explained: “I still think as a team we can get better. There are games we have won where we have not played that well.

“Last Sunday’s victory over Basingstoke was a good example. For two periods they were the better team and had the game gone on two or three minutes longer they would probably have equalised.

“We are still guilty of making too many basic errors and from a coaching point of view that is frustrating. It’s great to be winning games but you always need to look for improvement.”

The Tigers will again be without injured trio Ricky Plant, Ross Connolly and Jack Watkins when they take on an MK outfit sitting fourth in the standings.

“The Lightning have had a tough start to the season, with players missing through Covid for a couple of weekends,” said Watkins.