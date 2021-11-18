Telford Tigers tamed as Wildcats power through to final

Telford Tigers saw their Autumn Cup hopes ended last night by Swindon Wildcats.

Austin Mitchell-King scores

Tigers had hoped to overturn a 6-3 semi-final first-leg deficit on home ice but were outgunned by the visitors who triumphed 6-4 and 12-7 on aggregate.

The Wildcats came flying out the blocks and ended the first period three goals to the good.

Tomasz Malasinski struck inside the first minute and it was 2-0 after nine minutes courtesy of a strike from Emil Svec. Jack Goodchild then added a third just before the end of the period.

Deakan Fielder reduced the deficit and Tigers gave themselves hope of gaining a positive result on the night when Austin Mitchell-King grabbed a second goal.

But two quick-fire strikes from Chris Jones and Aaron Nell saw Wildcats regain control as they ended the second period 5-2 up.

The goals continued to flow as Mitchell-King bagged his second of the night before Nell doubled up for the visitors. Jack Hopkins added a late fourth for Tigers.

