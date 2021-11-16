Telford Tigers rack up super seven

A brace from Deakan Fielder as well as strikes from Jack Hopkins and Austin Mitchell-King inspired Tigers to a 4-3 win on Sunday.

The result saw Watkin's men climb up to second in the table, just a point behind Sheffield Steeldogs and with a game in hand.

But the head coach admitted on another day, Bison could have come away with a draw with the Berkshire-based side pushing for an equaliser late on despite finding themselves four goals down at one stage.

Prior to the match, Watkins revealed he would be missing some players through injury – but stopped short of naming who.

And it was Ross Connolly, Jack Watkins and Ricky Plant who missed out – although the hosts were able to recall the fit-again Brad Day to their line-up.

Tigers flew out of the blocks with Basingstoke unprepared for the intensity of their forwards.

With constant pressure on Dan Weller-Evans in the Bison goal, it came as no surprise when they opened the scoring in the third minute.

Fielder, who had taken Plant's position on the top line, first won the puck before firing in from a tight angle

Tigers added a second on a power play – with Hopkins scoring from close range.

They then added a third in the first period when Jason Silverthorn led a two-on-one breakaway with Fielder who fired in for his second.

The second period saw Bison play in a more aggressive manner.

Inside five minutes Adam Jones of Basingstoke and Tigers' Joe Aston had dropped the gloves – with both receiving a five minute fighting penalty.

But while the game was now scrappy, Tigers got themselves four goals up when Mitchell-King tapped in a slap-shot from Weaver.

Basingstoke managed to get on the scoresheet late in the period with a power play goal. Scott McKenzie was called for holding allowing Jones to score from long range to reduce Tigers' lead.

And Watkins side then made a poor start to the third period – conceding within a minute of the re-start.

Suddenly, Telford were defending with their backs to the wall as Bison made it 4-3.

In the end, though, Tigers held on to extend their winning run.

"We had a great start – I couldn’t ask for a better first period to get us going," said head coach Watkins.

"We moved the puck very well, used the points well, spread the zone and were able to generate a lot of offence from good end zone time.

"We knew Basingstoke would come back hard in the second period but we also didn’t help ourselves.

"Basingstoke pushed very hard through the third and, had the game been a couple minutes longer, they may have tied it up but you've got to look at the commitment of our guys in those final minutes blocking shots.

"Weaves (Weaver) must have blocked five shots himself in that series of play and it’s a great example to our team when you see him putting his body on the line like that."

Tigers are back in action tomorrow when they host Swindon Wildcats in the second leg of their Autumn Cup semi-final.

Watkins' men enter the game 6-3 down from the first leg.

"Of course starting 6-3 is not where you want to be," the head coach added.