Telford Tigers claim victory despite third-period scare

Joe Aston and Sam Jomes

Tigers were 4-1 to the good and seemingly cruising at the start of the third and final period but Bison’s hit two goals to make for a jittery finish. And they had some excellent saves from netminder Brad Day to thank afterwards.

Tigers had taken control early, scoring the opening goal shortly into the first period when young forward Deakin Fielder converted following a build up involving Jason Silverthorn and Jonathan Weaver.

Tigers doubled their advatnage after 10 minutes when Jack Hopkins found the Bison net, assisted by Andy McKinney.

And it was 3-0 before the end of the first period when Fielder grabbed his second of the night, again assisted by Silverthorn.