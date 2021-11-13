Telford Tigers targeting more league joy

Watkins' men have won their last six games in the NIHL National League.

But they were beaten by Swindon Wildcats 6-3 on Thursday night in the first leg of their Autumn Cup semi-final.

Watkins believes his team still has what it takes to turn that tie on it's head when the teams meet again on Wednesday.

But first his focus is on the league clash with Bison – with the head coach keen to see his side build on their outstanding recent run.

"There are a lot of very good, evenly matched, teams in the National League this year so we have pleased to have won six games on the spin," Watkins said.

"But the challenge now is to make it seven.

"When the league is so tight, it's the mentality of the players that can be difference. We've been determined to build that winning mentality this year.

"And so far we have done well, our performances haven't always been the best but we have managed to grind out the wins.

"Now it's on to Basingstoke Bison and we need to start to well. We didn't start well against Swindon Wildcats on Thursday.

"Bison are a quick team and they are organised so it will be another tough game."

On the defeat to Swindon Wildcasts, Watkins added: "Being three goals down is not a great position to be in.