Tom Watkins delight as Telford Tigers show hunger for the fight

Scott McKenzie scores (Steve Brodie)

Tigers made it a memorable weekend with back-to-back successes against their Yorkshire opponents, extending their run to six victories in a row in the NIHL National League.

But the hosts did not have things all their own way at their Telford Ice Rink home in a contest that swung this way and that, with Leeds twice leading. Watkins admitted he would have liked his players to have more control on proceedings.

Two goals each from favourite Scott McKenzie and captain Jason Silverthorn, as well as a man-of-the-match display from Fin Howells who was also on target, saw off Leeds’ resistance as Tigers remain second in the league standings.

Austin Mitchell-King, the returning Jonathan Weaver, back from injury, and Corey Goodison completed the scoring for the Tigers, whose display was enjoyed by a rampant home crowd.

Watkins, whose side won 7-4 in Leeds 24 hours earlier, said: “I’m pleased to be on the right side of the result as it was a game that swung both ways and as a coach it doesn’t feel like you have any control so it’s a little frustrating but the boys dug deep again and found the goals when it mattered.

“I thought we were guilty of missing some good chances and letting Leeds back into the game. Silvs (Silverthorn) was tremendous all night and helped us control that match up and outscore their top line when we were playing five on five.”

Tigers fell behind after three minutes as Leeds’ Brandon Whistle turned home as stand-in netminder Jordan Lawday – covering for Brad Day – made a save. But the hosts responded a minute as Ricky Plant fed Silverthorn who released McKenzie to convert a wrist shot.

Tigers led a short while later as Silverthorn superbly flicked a Danny Rose shot from the left through Leeds netminder Tyler Pierre’s legs.

Leeds levelled through Whistle’s second, taking advantage of a controversial power play awarded against Rose.

A thrilling first period continued as Tigers edged ahead again, McKenzie shooting through the helpless Pierre’s legs following fine interplay between Plant and Silverthorn.

But the visitors would not go away and their star Whistle made it an early treble with a slap shot that flew in past Lawday after Joe Aston had been penalised with a harsh cross check penalty.

Another four goals would arrive in the second period of a chaotic contest. Leeds were first to strike as Adam Barnes scored from close range after Goodison had been penalised.

Being 4-3 behind was harsh on the home side but Tigers then made a power play of their own count as Leeds were punished for too many men briefly with seven players on the ice, and Tigers made them pay as Silverthorn received from McKenzie to convert a back-handed strike. Lawday then made a superb point-blank save from Whistle to keep the tie level.

Telford crucially netted twice in the closing stages of the second period as first Mitchell-King scored from close-range from a rebound before Howells found the top corner from the slot.

Weaver took advantage of an early third period power play, slapping in from Plant’s pass after just 19 seconds to make it 7-4, before Leeds struck back through Kieran Brown.