Telford Tigers maul the Knights in back to back meetings

In a thrilling encounter, Knights took an early advantage before the Tigers hit back within a minute through Scott McKenzie.
Tigers took the lead through Jason Silverthorn before being pegged back by a Knight’s leveller.
McKenzie struck again for the Tigers but that was again cancelled out as Knights scored just before the end of the third period.
After the break, Knights were once again in the lead before Tigers again hit back through Silverthorn. Dan Mitchell put Tigers ahead again before Finley Howells gave them some breathing space by making it 6-4. Further home pressure paid off as Jonathan Weaver made it 7-4. Knights responded with another strike but Corey Goodison completed the scoring.