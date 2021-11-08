Jason Silverthorn treble sees Telford Tigers overcome Knights

Jason Silverthorn (Photo: Steve Brodie)

Tom Watkins’ side travelled to Yorkshire looking to make it five wins on the spin.

Leeds, meanwhile, had lost their last three since losing star net minder Sam Gospel to injury.

In an quiet opening period, Silverthorn put Tigers ahead before Kieran Brown equalised for the hosts.

The second period was also fairly uneventful. Once again Watkins’ side got their noses in front through Scott McKenzie.

But again the Knights got themselves back on terms – with Brandon Whistle the man on target.

The third period, though, proved to be full of goals – with Telford flying out the blocks.

Silverthorn put his side back in front just 16 seconds after the re-start.

And then just 24 seconds later, he completed his hat-trick to put Watkins’ men 4-2 up and firmly in control.

But Leeds refused to give up with Whistle grabbing his second of the game.

Ricky Plant then restored Telford’s two goal lead before Joe Aston continued his excellent form by grabbing a sixth.

Leeds were forced to call a time out to slow the game down and try to stem the flow of goals.

But the respite was only temporary as Tigers scored a further goal through Aston, his second of the night.

A Leeds consolation goal in the dying seconds from Whistle saw the hosts add some respectability to the score line but it didn’t dampen the spirits of the large contingent of Tigers’ fans who had travelled to Yorkshire and went home delighted with the victory.

And Watkins was just as pleased with the head coach believing his team got stronger hte longer the game went on.

“I was very pleased to pick up the win in front of great travelling support who were very loud all night,” he said.

“That support is appreciated by the boys.

“Leeds came out hard and created a lot of good chances in the first period but we got better as the game went on and I thought we were very strong through the second and third periods.