Four in a row for in-form Telford Tigers

The Tigers displayed their best performance of the season with a dominant 7-4 victory.
Jason Silverthorn scored early on, followed by Joe Aston and Ricky Plant to see Tigers lead 3-0 at the end of the first period.
A stunning goal from Andy McKinney saw Tigers go four ahead before Milton Keynes’ Sam Talbot pulled a goal back.
However, Silverthorn added a fifth and Scott McKenzie scored early in the third period to put Tigers 6-1 ahead.
Adam Laishram scored for Milton Keynes, but Tigers responded immediately through Aston’s second goal of the night to make it 7-2.
And though Lightning scored two late goals through Liam Stewart and Bobby Chamberlain, Tigers saw out the game and recorded a four-point weekend that sees them climb to second in the NIHL National League table.