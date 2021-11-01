Four in a row for in-form Telford Tigers

Telford TigersPublished:

Telford Tigers stormed to victory over Milton Keynes Lightning to win their fourth consecutive game.

Tigers in action (Photo: Steve Brodie)
The Tigers displayed their best performance of the season with a dominant 7-4 victory.

Jason Silverthorn scored early on, followed by Joe Aston and Ricky Plant to see Tigers lead 3-0 at the end of the first period.

A stunning goal from Andy McKinney saw Tigers go four ahead before Milton Keynes’ Sam Talbot pulled a goal back.

However, Silverthorn added a fifth and Scott McKenzie scored early in the third period to put Tigers 6-1 ahead.

Adam Laishram scored for Milton Keynes, but Tigers responded immediately through Aston’s second goal of the night to make it 7-2.

And though Lightning scored two late goals through Liam Stewart and Bobby Chamberlain, Tigers saw out the game and recorded a four-point weekend that sees them climb to second in the NIHL National League table.

