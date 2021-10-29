Telford Tigers secure a second league win on the spin

Finley Howells (Steve Brodie)

The Tigers capitalised on a fast start at Telford Ice Rink to go on win their NIHL National League clash 5-2.

And Watkins was happy with his side’s second victory of the season after goals from Jason Silverthorn, Fin Howells, Sam Watkins and Jack Watkins (two).

“We got the result we wanted, after a strong first period,” he said. “We took our chances well with some great finishing and spread the scoring through the line-up as well, which is always positive.

“The final two periods were very close. Peterborough never quit, they always kept attacking and I never felt we were in full control of the game despite the three-goal advantage we had.

“They chipped away at us and kept creating chances. I was relieved when Jack restored our three-goal advantage with three or four minutes to go.”

Tigers were still without Jonathan Weaver and Scott McKenzie but were able to add Andy McKinney to the line-up after the forward missed the previous two games.

The hosts started well and opened the scoring in the third minute. Silverthorn pounced on a defensive turnover in the Peterborough zone and skated in on goal before backhanding the puck past Ryan Bainborough in the Peterborough goal.

Tigers’ lead didn’t last long though as the Phantoms hit straight back to equalise through Morgan Clarke-Pizzo.

Tigers reacted positively to losing the lead and were ahead again midway through the period.

McKinney showed great determination to win the puck behind the Phantoms goal and sent the puck in front to Howells, whose first-time shot went in off the post.

Less than 30 seconds later, Tigers scored a third goal. Jack Hopkins took possession of the puck in the right circle and sent a pass across the ice to the onrushing Sam Watkins, who struck a wrist shot high to the netminder’s left.

Shortly after the lead was extended further. Hopkins once again showed poise on the puck to wait for a Tigers player to become free and picked out Jack Watkins, who was speeding towards goal and smashed in Telford’s fourth.

Tigers maintained their lead until midway through the third period when a much-improved Peterborough were handed a five-on-three power play – and within five seconds had scored.