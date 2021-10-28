Five-star show from Telford Tigers

After recording their first league victory of the season by beating Basingstoke Bison 3-0 on Sunday night, Tigers once again made the most of home advantage as they eased to a 5-2 success over the Phantoms.
Tigers came flying out the blocks and had the game as good as wrapped up after establishing a 4-1 first period lead.
Jason Silverthorn opened the scoring before Phantoms levelled through Morgan Clarke-Pizzo.
But Tigers then took charge with Finley Howell, Sam Watkins and Jack Watkins all finding the net.
A goalless second period followed before Phantoms reduced the deficit in the third through Tom Norton.
But Tigers had the last say as they rounded off a good night with a fifth goal from Jack Watkins.