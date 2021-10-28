Five-star show from Telford Tigers

Jason Silverthorn (Photo: Steve Brodie)

After recording their first league victory of the season by beating Basingstoke Bison 3-0 on Sunday night, Tigers once again made the most of home advantage as they eased to a 5-2 success over the Phantoms.

Tigers came flying out the blocks and had the game as good as wrapped up after establishing a 4-1 first period lead.

Jason Silverthorn opened the scoring before Phantoms levelled through Morgan Clarke-Pizzo.

But Tigers then took charge with Finley Howell, Sam Watkins and Jack Watkins all finding the net.

A goalless second period followed before Phantoms reduced the deficit in the third through Tom Norton.