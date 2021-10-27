Tom Watkins: Telford Tigers must skate over rivals

Head coach Tom Watkins..

Tigers responded to an inconsistent opening to the 2021/22 campaign in front of their home fans with a convincing 3-0 victory, a first of the league season including a crucial shutout, against Basingstoke Bison on Sunday night.

Watkins’ men are preparing for a rare midweek calling at Telford Ice Rink this evening, as NIHL National League’s bottom side Peterborough Phantoms are visitors (7.45pm).

And the hosts’ head coach and general manager insists his side can prove difficult customers for any opposition so long as they show full commitment in the skates.

“We’ve got to out-work teams, we might not be the most gifted, the most talented offensively, but you can create a lot of offense off turnovers from forechecks,” Watkins said. “But you can’t do that if you’re not prepared to move your feet, finish sticks or lead with sticks, and we did that last time, from the second period on I couldn’t fault them.”

Phantoms sit ninth from nine in the early reckoning after losing all four of their league contests. Telford’s win saw them climb to seventh, with a victory, a loss and an overtime loss from their opening three.

Tigers have been without experienced trio Jonathan Weaver, Andy McKinney and Scott McKenzie for three games. Goals from Thomas McKinnon, Austin Mitchell-King and Jack Watkins, however, helped the hosts to a first maximum points haul of the league season.

And Watkins has been impressed with how other members of the Telford ranks have stepped up. He said of the important success last time out: “Without Weaves, Scott and Andy a couple of guys are playing more minutes than they’ve played before.

“The young guys were pivotal again and showed a lot of promise, Brad (Day, netminder) was solid and we got the job done.

“We hadn’t been great at home and finding a way to become comfortable and confident in the building is key, we did that on Sunday.”

Meanwhile, Telford have been pitted against Swindon Wildcats in the final four of the Autumn Cup.

The competition was used to open the campaign and the top four seeds from nine teams made the semi-finals. As top seeds, Sheffield Steeldogs were able to chose their opponents and they elected to face Leeds Knight, leaving Telford and Swindon as the other pairing.

The first leg at Swindon is Thursday, November 11 (7.30pm face-off) and the return home clash is six days later on Wednesday, November 17 (7.30pm).

Telford resume double-header action this coming weekend, first with the return fixture at Phantoms in Peterborough on Saturday, for a 7pm start.