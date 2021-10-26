Tigers trio are in GB U20s squad

By Liam KeenTelford TigersPublished:

A trio of Telford Tigers forwards have been named in the Great Britain squad for the IIHF Under-20 World Championships.

Fin Howells celebrates after scoring for the Tigers (Steve Brodie)
Fin Howells celebrates after scoring for the Tigers (Steve Brodie)

Jack Hopkins, Finley Howells and Sam Watkins have all made the grade for Martin Grubb’s side for the competition from December 13-19.

Team GB will travel to Brasov for their Division Two, Group A clashes against hosts Romania as well as Italy, Korea, Lithuania and Spain.

It is the team’s first tournament since winning a silver medal in Vilnius, Lithuania, in the January 2020. Grubb said: “This was a very competitive squad and the coaches had some extremely hard decisions to make. But I think we have a great balance from front to back and we are looking forward to seeing what these youngsters can do at an international competition. It’s been a long time since the under-20s took part in a World Championship, so it will be a very special moment for everyone.

“I would like to mention Jordan Griffin who would have made the team but for a car accident. We all wish him a speedy recovery.”

Telford Tigers
Sport
Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News