Tigers trio are in GB U20s squad

It is the team’s first tournament since winning a silver medal in Vilnius, Lithuania, in the January 2020. Grubb said: “This was a very competitive squad and the coaches had some extremely hard decisions to make. But I think we have a great balance from front to back and we are looking forward to seeing what these youngsters can do at an international competition. It’s been a long time since the under-20s took part in a World Championship, so it will be a very special moment for everyone.