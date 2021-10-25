Telford Tigers young guns provide positives in defeat

Tom Watkins

Having lost to Swindon on penalty shots in their opening National League game, Tigers travelled to Yorkshire on Friday in search of that elusive first victory.

But they were dealt a blow before the action got underway with experienced trio Jonathan Weaver, Andy McKinney and Scott McKenzie all unable to play.

Tigers fell behind in the first period with just 11 seconds remaining. The goal came during a penalty kill – with Alex Graham on target for the hosts.

But Watkins’ side went on to level in the second period while once again a man down.

Following a swift break, Jason Silverthorn was sent clear and was hooked as he looked to shoot. A penalty shot was then called which Silverthorn converted.

Tigers deserved to be level. And they almost got their noses in front when when a terrific passing move between Sam and Jack Watkins, left Jack Hopkins free in the slot.

The young forward smashed a wrist shot off the inside of the post but the puck bounced out to safety.

That miss proved costly when, inside the first minute of the third period, Telford fell behind.

Ricky Plant lost the puck in the defensive zone with Graham capitalising to score his second of the game.

Tigers pushed for an equaliser and as the clock reached the final five minutes.

But Sheffield went on to seal the game with a power play goal – Jason Hewitt the man on target.

“I was disappointed for the players that they lost,” Watkins said.

“They gave it a really solid effort, played a very strong road game against a gifted team and unfortunately came up a little short but I think we can hold our heads high.

“With three keys players out it was always going to be difficult.

“But the attitude, work ethic and commitment were excellent.

“We managed to keep a strong offensive team largely to the outside and only gave up a lot of perimeter shots and you could sense their frustration.