Tigers told to keep it tight at the back

Jonathan Weaver celebrates his goal for Telford

The Tigers host Swindon Wildcats in their regular season opener tomorrow (face-off 6pm) with Watkins in optimistic mood after some encouraging performances in the Autumn Cup.

But the head coach expressed some concern at the ease with which his team conceded goals, particularly on home ice.

The Tigers let in 17 goals over the course of four cup games at Telford Ice Rink and Watkins said: “If there is one area where we really need to improve, it is defensively.

“It feels as though we have been giving up one or two goals we have been disappointed with in every game at home so far and that can put you on the back foot.

“There are probably a few reasons for it. We’ve got several new players and the Telford rink is bigger than most, so there is more opportunity to pressure opponents into mistakes.

“That is not an excuse by any means but it does take some getting used to for players. There are other ways we can improve as well.”

Defender Jonathan Weaver is a doubt with a groin strain sustained in last weekend’s 6-4 defeat at Raiders.

Watkins explained: “The problem isn’t serious but we’ll have to decide whether he might be best served with another week to rest.

“There is a good feeling around the place and we are excited to get the regular season started.