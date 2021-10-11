Telford Tigers book a semi-final spot

Telford TigersPublished:

Telford Tigers have qualified for the semi-finals of the Autumn Cup after battling to victory in Romford against Raiders.

Tigers, who beat the Bees 4-3 on Saturday, found themselves behind in the third minute when Aaron Connolly netted for Raiders.

The visitors struck back with a long range blast from Nick Oliver but found themselves 3-1 down after Connolly added a second and Erik Piatak a third.

Tigers dominated the second period and struck twice through Scott McKenzie before a stunning solo effort from Joe Aston gave them the lead.

Early in the third period, McKenzie completed his hat-trick to put Tigers 5-3 ahead. Raiders hit back with Connolly scoring his third of the night. But, a short-handed goal from Austin Mitchell-King late in the game sealed the win and confirmed Tigers’ place in the final four of the competition.

Telford Tigers
Sport

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News