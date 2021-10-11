Telford Tigers book a semi-final spot

Tigers, who beat the Bees 4-3 on Saturday, found themselves behind in the third minute when Aaron Connolly netted for Raiders.

The visitors struck back with a long range blast from Nick Oliver but found themselves 3-1 down after Connolly added a second and Erik Piatak a third.

Tigers dominated the second period and struck twice through Scott McKenzie before a stunning solo effort from Joe Aston gave them the lead.