Telford Tigers' Tom Watkins eager for a double win

Tom Watkins (Photo: Steve Brodie)

The top six teams in the division qualify for the semi-finals with the final league games taking place this weekend.

Tigers, who currently sit fourth in the standings, host Bees today before travelling to take on Raiders tomorrow.

“We haven’t had a four-point weekend yet so that is what we are targeting,” Watkins said.

“Our performances have been a bit up and down. Perhaps we have been a little bit too relaxed.

“The Autumn Cup is important and we want to qualify.

“But the important thing for us is ironing out this mistakes and finding a level of consistency ahead of the league starting next weekend.