Telford Tigers throw away leads in Steeldogs defeat

Andy McKinney (Photo: Steve Brodie)

The Yorkshire outfit headed to Shropshire boasting a 100 per cent record in the NIHL Autumn Cup.

But an impressive start from Tom Watkins’ side made it seem as though they would be the team coming away with the points.

Tigers scored the only goal of the first period in the 17th minute.

Initially, it looked as though their attack had broken down inside the Sheffield defensive zone.

But Ricky Plant just managed to get a touch on the puck and deflect it back towards the blue line.

Jonathan Weaver then skated towards it and unleashed an unstoppable slap shot past the Sheffield net minder Dimitri Zimozdra.

A minute into the second period, Tigers doubled their lead.

Terrific play by Plant sent Jason Silverthorn through on goal.

The Tigers’ captain skated in on Zimozdra and sent the puck into the net with a back handed shot.

Sheffield struck back on their first power play of the game.

Deakan Fielder was in the penalty box for cross checking when Jason Hewitt’s initial shot went well wide of the Tigers’ goal. But a fortuitous bounce off the back boards gave Nathan Salam a tap in to put the Steeldogs on the scoresheet.

Tigers, though, fought back to restore their two goal lead.

Weaver led a rush up the ice and sent a perfect pass through to Andy McKinney who skated in on goal and sent the puck high past Zimozdra’s glove and the corner.

The final goal of a very competitive period went to Sheffield. Tigers got caught out up the ice and Bonner was able to skate unchallenged into the Tigers’ offensive zone and sentdthe puck past Day to leave the game finely balanced going into the final period.

Sheffield pulled level with just 10 minutes to play. A shot from James Spurr looked harmless but it bounced off Day’s chest and rolled behind him into the net.

Tigers now seemed to have run out of steam and conceded again shortly after with Day caught out of position and unable to stop Charlie Thompson’s shot.

Sheffield then struck again to move 5-3 ahead – with Hewitt scoring from close range.

Tigers pulled Day from the goal late on to add an extra attacker but could not create any chances.