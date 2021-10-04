Telford Tigers edge win with late strike

Tigers celebrate (Photo: Steve Brodie)

Tigers travelled to Peterborough fresh from a disappointing defeat at home on Saturday against Sheffield Steeldogs.

Tigers fell behind early on with Peterborough scoring twice through Nathan Pollard and Glenn Billing.

The goals spurred Tigers into action and they quickly equalised with Finn Howells and Sam Watkins scoring.

Tigers dominated the 2nd period and scored three unanswered goals with Austin Mitchell-King, Jason Silverthorn and Jonathan Weaver scoring.