Tigers get back to winning ways on their home ice

Jonathan Weaver Jonathan Weaver Pic: Steve Brodie

Bouncing back from a 6-3 defeat at Telford Ice Rink to Basingstoke Bison, Jason Silverthorn was at the double on Saturday.

Jonathan Weaver, Ricky Plant and Scott McKenzie were also on target for the Tigers, leaving head coach Tom Watkins delighted.

“It was great to put in a very positive 60-minute performance,” said Watkins.

“We came out with a point to prove to ourselves and managed to win all three periods with a gritty physical game.

“Our power play was excellent, very efficient and certainly turned the momentum of the game in our favour.

“Equally, I thought our penalty kill was strong despite giving up two goals, up ice pressure was the key which unsettled Milton Keynes.

“It was the first time we had four lines rolling which was good to see.”

The hosts conceded first as James Griffin’s shot went through Brad Day in the Tigers’ goal.

They levelled, though, when Silverthorn’s shot on goal was deflected through the legs of Brandon Stones.

Another came within seconds, too, as Silverthorn netted from almost the exact same spot on the ice.

Weaver then extended Tigers’ lead with a floated slap shot that Stones could not see as he was screened by a Tigers’ forward. But the advantage was down to one by the end of the first period as Leigh Jamieson struck for the visitors.

A back-and-forth period followed before Tigers got their fourth.

Weaver’s shot from the blue line was expertly tipped past Stones by Plant.

And with time running out, Andy McKinney sent a perfect pass across to the unmarked McKenzie, allowing him to steady himself and send the puck high past Stones.

Watkins added: “It was a pleasure to welcome club legend Claude Dumas to the game.

“What a talent he was, scoring over 3,000 points in a career is simply outstanding.

“He tops the Tigers all-time lists in games played, goals scored and points scored, with all those records highly unlikely to ever be broken.