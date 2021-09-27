Telford Tigers cut apart by the Knights

Tigers lose in Autumn Cup

After recording victory by the same scoreline over MK Lightning on Saturday, the Tigers suffered an away defeat to Leeds Knights last night.

Leeds opened the scoring early on with a goal from Matty Davies but Tigers hit back through Joe Aston.

However, the Knights then took control of the game with goals from Brandon Whistle and Kieran Brown.

Just as Tigers got back into the game with a Jason Silverthorn strike, Leeds immediately scored a fourth goal from Lewis Houston.

A late empty net goal from Whistle sealed the win for Leeds.