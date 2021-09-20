Tigers claim victory in opening game of season

Tigers in action (Photo: Steve Brodie) Ricky Plant celebrates Telford Tigers v Hull Pirates 25/1/19 by Steve Brodie Telford Tigers made a winning start Ricky Plant celebrates for Tigers

The Autumn Cup fixture was a hotly contested one, but with Jack Watkins back available Tigers made a good start and came close with their opening attack through Jason Silverthorn.

Shortly after, the first goal of the game – and the season – arrived when Swindon’s Floyd Taylor was given a tripping penalty.

Telford’s Scott McKenzie found the unmarked Austin Mitchell-King behind the goal and the forward passed in front to Ricky Plant finished.

Andy McKinney then had a glorious chance to extend the lead but he shot well wide.

Tigers started the second period with two early penalties, Plant for interference and Jonathan Weaver for hooking.

The penalties gave Swindon a five on three power play and, despite some resolute defending, Swindon levelled the game through Chris Jones.

From there, both sides had chances to take the lead with McKinney and Mitchell-King both shooting wide for Telford and Swindon’s Tomasz Malasinski hitting the crossbar.

Opportunities then came and went in the third period for both sides as they began to fatigue.

But Telford’s fitness began to show and with just over two minutes left on the clock they forced Swindon into a mistake, which Corey Goodison took full advantage of and put his side ahead.

The Tigers players wildly celebrated the goal but still had to see out the final moments of the game with their slim lead.

Swindon threw everything at it in search of an equaliser but Tigers kept the puck from their defensive zone and ensured that they saw out the game without any danger of a Swindon strike.

Tigers’ head coach, Tom Watkins, said, “It was a very close game and both teams were very evenly matched and the win could have gone to either team.

“Fortunately a very accurate shot from Corey sealed if for us, a great finish.

“I thought we worked very hard and battled all night so to come away with the win was very pleasing.