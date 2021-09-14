Tom Watkins: Great to see the Telford Tigers fans again

Tom Watkins.

Supporters have not seen their team in action in person since winning an NIHL double in the 2019/20 season – 18 months ago.

But they were back on Sunday – and Watkins hailed their return, despite not being able to give them a victory, instead going down 3-2 to the Knights.

“It was a pleasure to be back playing at home and great to see so many fans and friends in the rink,” said Watkins, whose side won 4-3 at Sheffield the day before. “We felt the pace during the game and made some tired plays and it was evident where Leeds are as a team in terms of fitness and game time as they are a few weeks ahead of us.

“The team worked hard and stuck at it and as with the game in Sheffield on Saturday, I felt the third period was our best.

“It’s very early days and as they say Rome wasn’t built in a day, but it was just good to be able to play again in front of our fans.”

The Knights, who recently changed their name from Leeds Chiefs, featured a number of recent Tigers players – Brandon Whistle, Ross Kennedy, netminder Sam Gospel, Sam Zajac, Cole Shudra and Kieran Brown.