Teenage ace Jack Hopkins backed to make an impact for Telford Tigers

The 17-year-old has joined Tigers on a two-way contract from Elite League team Nottingham Panthers and is eager to showcase his talents.

“I’m really looking forward to playing at Telford. I can’t wait to test myself at a higher level of hockey and believe I can improve a lot this season,” he said.

“Working with a coach as well respected as Tom Watkins will help me develop my game and show that I can compete in senior level hockey.”

Head coach and general manager Watkins is backing the youngster to make his mark.

“I think this is a very exciting signing and believe Jack has the tools to make an immediate impact,” said Watkins.

“He will be on a two-way contract with the Nottingham Panthers and I have spoken at length about the development plan in place for Jack with Gui Doucet from the Panthers, and how both clubs can help Jack develop further.

“Jack’s had a very strong junior career which is somewhat irrelevant in this situation, it’s how he adjusts to a higher standard of hockey playing against men now.

“He’s someone I know very well, having come through junior age groups alongside my son Sam, and Jack skated with the Tigers at practice for half a season so I think he will settle in very quickly and have a positive impact.”

Meanwhile, Tigers 2 have sealed the return of defenceman Conor Gordon and forward Brandon Anderton for the forthcoming season.