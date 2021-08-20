Teenage ace Jack Hopkins backed to make an impact for Telford Tigers

The 17-year-old has joined Tigers on a two-way contract from Elite League team Nottingham Panthers and is eager to showcase his talents.
“I’m really looking forward to playing at Telford. I can’t wait to test myself at a higher level of hockey and believe I can improve a lot this season,” he said.
“Working with a coach as well respected as Tom Watkins will help me develop my game and show that I can compete in senior level hockey.”
Head coach and general manager Watkins is backing the youngster to make his mark.
“I think this is a very exciting signing and believe Jack has the tools to make an immediate impact,” said Watkins.
“He will be on a two-way contract with the Nottingham Panthers and I have spoken at length about the development plan in place for Jack with Gui Doucet from the Panthers, and how both clubs can help Jack develop further.
“Jack’s had a very strong junior career which is somewhat irrelevant in this situation, it’s how he adjusts to a higher standard of hockey playing against men now.
“He’s someone I know very well, having come through junior age groups alongside my son Sam, and Jack skated with the Tigers at practice for half a season so I think he will settle in very quickly and have a positive impact.”
Meanwhile, Tigers 2 have sealed the return of defenceman Conor Gordon and forward Brandon Anderton for the forthcoming season.
Gordon first iced for Tigers in 2009 and has also had spells at Solihull and Nottingham Lions while Anderton joined in 2017/18.