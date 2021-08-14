Tom Watkins: Telford Tigers netminder deal ‘out of the blue’

Tom Watkins.

The 22-year-old has previously appeared for NIHL National League rivals Milton Keynes Lightning and also appeared in the Spring Cup for Sheffield Steeldogs earlier this year.

Watkins said: “This signing came out the blue but is a pleasant surprise and not something we had originally planned. I’m delighted to sign such a high calibre goalie. This signing gives us the most depth and quality in between the pipes this season in the league I think, which could be crucial after such a long lay-off for all the players as you never know how their bodies will respond.

“Previously, we have had similar situations where we have two very good goalies at the same time in Tom Murdy and Sam Gospel, then John Baston and Sam Gospel.

“It’s the most important position in the team and this signing strengthens us significantly. I expect Brad (Day) and Jordan to develop a competitive but friendly rivalry for the good of the team.”

Lawday added: “I can’t wait to get started with the Tigers.

“I’ve heard nothing but great things about the team and the professionalism of the management, as well as how brilliant and passionate the fans are.