Deakan Fielder hopes to become a hometown hero on return

Tigers.

The 21-year-old came through the Tigers’ junior set-up, but has been away from the club for six years.

In that time, he gained experience playing for the Swindon Wildcats, as well as the Bracknell Bees in this year’s Spring Cup – but is delighted to be back with the Tigers.

He said: “After six years playing away from Telford, I am delighted to be able to pull on a Tigers jersey.

“It has been a dream of mine since I was a child, growing up watching my dad (Ces Fielder) play.

“I can’t wait to play in front of the Tigers’ fans and I am excited for the challenge. I aim to prove that I can play at this level and am proud to be able to do that in my home town.

“I am eager to get on the ice and can’t wait for the season to start.”

Tom Watkins, head coach and general manager, added: “Deakan is one of the final pieces in the jigsaw.

“He is a local lad which is one of the reasons the signing came about.

“He played all his junior hockey in Telford until the last few years, where he ventured abroad to play, but he has always had a passion to play for the Tigers.

“I think this signing comes at the right time for both Deakan and the club.

“Deakan will add depth to the roster and the versatility of being able to play as either a forward or in defence, but long term I see him as a forward.

“I like his straight line speed, his grit and physicality. In our rink, he can instigate that checking game as a forward more than in defence and he has a shot that he gets off quickly which when he plays direct will gain reward.

“He’s very keen and is working hard through the off-season and is looking to make a positive impact.”

The Tigers have also raided their NIHL rivals for the signing of Ross Connolly this week.

Connolly most recently appeared for Raiders during the Spring Cup in March, after recovering from a serious injury suffered during the 2019/20 season.

The 22-year-old Scottish-born defender is a left-handed shot and will provide further defensive options for the Tigers.

“I am very excited to be coming to play for the Telford Tigers,” said Connolly. “It’s a team I’ve always admired and look forward to playing with.

“The chance to work with Tom Watkins and Jonathan Weaver, both former Great Britain internationals, will only make me a better player and gives me the chance to learn from them.

“Telford are a top end team who are always competing for silverware so I will have to push myself every shift to keep up their high standards.

“I can’t wait to meet my new team-mates and get started and hopefully have a good season for the Tigers.”