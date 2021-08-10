Fin Howells set for bigger role with Telford Tigers

Teenage starlet Fin Howells has become the latest player to commit to Telford Tigers ahead of the new National Ice Hockey League season starting next month.

Fin Howells heads back to the Tigers bench after scoring (Steve Brodie)
Howells, product of the Tigers junior set-up, will wear the number 46 shirt. Howells announced himself in the senior set up scoring 11 goals for the team during the 2019/20 double-winning campaign.

The 18-year-old said: “I’m pleased to be signing for the next season for Telford Tigers and be to part of this fantastic club. This is my home-town club and it is always a privilege to wear the jersey. I am always learning and trying to improve my game and this is the perfect opportunity for me to do that, I can’ wait until the season starts.”

He coach Tom Watkins said: “Fin will get a bigger role with the team this season. He’s still very young and he still has lot of developing physically to do. This is a big step for him.”

