Fin Howells set for bigger role with Telford Tigers

Howells, product of the Tigers junior set-up, will wear the number 46 shirt. Howells announced himself in the senior set up scoring 11 goals for the team during the 2019/20 double-winning campaign.

The 18-year-old said: “I’m pleased to be signing for the next season for Telford Tigers and be to part of this fantastic club. This is my home-town club and it is always a privilege to wear the jersey. I am always learning and trying to improve my game and this is the perfect opportunity for me to do that, I can’ wait until the season starts.”