Jason Silverthorn and Sam Watkins return to Telford Tigers’ ranks

Jason Silverthorn heads to the bench after scoring (Steve Brodie)

The club have brought back a pair of popular players as the build up to the start of the Nastional Ice Hockey League season next month.

Sam Watkins, son of head coach Tom Watkins, joins Jason Silverthorn in returning to the club.

Watkins will continue to wear the number 25 shirt after coming through the club’s junior ranks. He scored his first senior goal during the club’s 2019-20 double winning season.

Meanwhile, club captain Silverthorn has committed to his seventh season with Tigers. He will continue is his number 22 shirt.

Canadian Silverthorn said: “It’s that time of year again when the names will be released and the new squad unveiled but this time there is an air of anticipation that change is around the corner.

“The shortened 2019/20 season followed by the resulting cancellation of the 2020/21 season, due to the pandemic, left us all unsure of our future.

“A glimmer of hope was lit in us all with the Spring Cup taking place in March and with it being a very high level of competition and we now look to build on the success of those six weeks and take the Tigers forward.

“My family and I call Telford home, we have made lifelong friendships and the Tigers’ players/staff are a part of our extended family.

“I’m back and ready to pick right up where we left off, challenging for and winning trophies!”

Sam Watkins added: “I really enjoyed the step up to senior hockey and to be part of a double-winning team was amazing, I couldn’t have asked for a better first season.

“I want to keep improving to help the team and I will be working very hard to make sure that when we do get back on the ice, I’m ready to compete to the best of my ability.”

Meanwhile, Tigers 2 have announced the signing of Callum Griffin.