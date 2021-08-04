Jonathan Weaver re-signs for Telford Tigers

Jonathan Weaver (Steve Brodie)

Defender Weaver, 44, has been hailed as one of the best British ice hockey players of all time by head coach Tom Watkins upon committing his future to the Tigers.

The 2021/22 campaign will be north-east-born Weaver’s seventh in Tigers colours. He missed much of the double-winning 2019/20 season through injury but turned out for Watkins’ men in the Spring Cup earlier this year as the sport made its return.

Former Newcastle Vipers, Coventry Blaze and Nottingham Panthers star Weaver said: “I still enjoy playing and when you have a coach like Tom to play for and the team we have, it is an easy decision to come back to play for Telford.