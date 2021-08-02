Karol Jets re-signs with Telford Tigers

Karol Jets (Photo: Steve Brodie)

His long-awaited return comes after months of recovery, following an injury he sustained only two weeks into the 2018/19 season – while Covid affecting the season after that.

The 40-year-old will now return for his 15th season on the ice for Telford, after first signing in 2005, and will join up with the second team.

Telford Tigers 2 coach Scott McKenzie said: “We’re very happy that Karol has agreed to sign for another season.

“He brings lots of experience and skill and can read the game very well. We’re looking for Karol to bring his creativity and vision of play to the team this year and he will most certainly compliment his team-mates creating openings and lots of goals.”

Jets added: “I am really happy to be re-signing for Telford Tigers for another season. I am sure we will have a competitive team. I am excited to get back on the ice with the team, after difficult last 18 months.”

Meanwhile, Danny Rose has also signed for another year and will join the first team – returning for his ninth year with the Tigers.