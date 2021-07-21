Joe Aston staying put with Telford Tigers

Joe Aston (Photo: Steve Brodie)

Part of the double-winning side of 2019/20, the versatile forward scored 11 points for the Tigers that season.

“I’m very pleased to be back with the Tigers,” said Aston.

“It is such a great hockey family from the lads in the dressing room to the fans in the stands.

“After what was such a rewarding season for us in 2019/20, I cannot wait to put in the hard work to make it all happen again.”

Tom Watkins, head coach and general manager, said: “I’m pleased to have another returning player from our double-winning team to the line-up.

“He’s part of a strong group that interact very well together and stick together on the ice.

“He’s a local lad, who gives us options, he can play up and down the line-up, he’s got good skating ability, can protect the puck down low and play a strong direct game.

“He’s a player who is still young, still improving, but what I like about Joe is that he is keen to keep improving, he wants to add different elements to his game and I really like that attitude. He has a big desire to keep getting better all the time.