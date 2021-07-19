Ricky Plant signs on for eighth year at Telford Tigers

Ricky Plant celebrates (Photo: Steve Brodie)

Plant was a key member of the Tigers squad that won won the NIHL league and cup double last season.

“It’s always an honour for me to pull on my home town team’s shirt and I can’t wait to try and repeat the success of last season,” he said.

“I am sure we will have a competitive team with the core of talent we have here in Telford and our fantastic fan base behind us.

“It was an easy decision for me to return as I love playing the game and can’t wait to start the season.”

Head coach Tom Watkins added: “To me Ricky is simply irreplaceable.

“There is no player out there who has the skill set Rick has or has the experience of big games like he has.

“He is a serial winner. He is such an important player for us as a team and makes my job easy.